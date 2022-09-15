Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.