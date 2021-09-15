Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
