Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Rain is e…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 73F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.