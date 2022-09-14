 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

