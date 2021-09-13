This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
