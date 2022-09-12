This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
