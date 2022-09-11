For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 73F. Winds …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Rain is e…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Cha…