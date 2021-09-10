 Skip to main content
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

