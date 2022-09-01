This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
