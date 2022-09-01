Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.