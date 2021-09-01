For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
