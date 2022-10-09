This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
