 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News