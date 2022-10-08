For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
