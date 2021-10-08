 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

