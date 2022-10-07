Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Generally fair. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.