This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Generally fair. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.