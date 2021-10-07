Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.