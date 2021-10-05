Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.