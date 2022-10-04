For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in th…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Par…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 57F. Winds NE at 25 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…