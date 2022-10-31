Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Keep an ey…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Keep an e…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will s…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg…