 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News