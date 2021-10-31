This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We wil…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph…