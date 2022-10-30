Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Keep an e…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will s…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeb…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…