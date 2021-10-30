 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News