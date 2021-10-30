Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
