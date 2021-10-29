 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News