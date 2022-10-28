 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

