Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.