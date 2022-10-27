For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
