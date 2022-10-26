This evening in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
