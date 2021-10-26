Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.