Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It sh…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will se…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeb…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…