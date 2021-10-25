Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.