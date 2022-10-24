This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
