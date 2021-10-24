Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Overcast. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
