Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

