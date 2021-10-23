Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.