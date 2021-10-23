Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Toda…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for hi…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…