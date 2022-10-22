This evening in Orangeburg: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will se…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…