Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph.