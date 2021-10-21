Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
