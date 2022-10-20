Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.