This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
