Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west.