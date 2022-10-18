 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

