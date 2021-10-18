 Skip to main content
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

