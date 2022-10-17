For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
