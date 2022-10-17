 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

