Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

