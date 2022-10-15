Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking …
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday,…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should re…