Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest.