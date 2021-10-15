 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

