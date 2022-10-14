For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday,…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should re…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It…