Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

