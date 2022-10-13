 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

