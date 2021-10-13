Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.