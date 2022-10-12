For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
