Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.