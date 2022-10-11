Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
