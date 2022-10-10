 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News