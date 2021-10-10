 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

